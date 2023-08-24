The Characters Dominating the Top Rankings in Street Fighter 6

If you’ve been following the world of Street Fighter 6, you may have heard about Capcom’s new Master Rate system for ranking players based on their performance. With this new system, it’s become clear that certain characters are rising to the top. According to the top 100 Master Rate ranked players, Ken is the most popular fighter, followed by JP and Cammy.

Interestingly, there are six characters who are seeing a higher rate of play than the statistical average: Juri, Chun-Li, Luke, Dee Jay, Guile, and Marisa. Among the top 20 players, eight different characters were used, while among the top 40, there were 16 characters in total, with Ryu, Rashid, and Manon being the only ones left out.

While Ryu was the third-most picked character in Platinum through Master rank in July, none of the top 100 players chose to use him. Lily was another character who didn’t have many players make it to the top, with only one reaching that rank. However, Rashid managed to make it in with two players, with DFM|John Takeuchi being the top ranked player at 48th currently.

It’s becoming evident that certain characters, particularly Ken, JP, and Cammy, are having an easier time achieving win streaks at the top. However, it’s interesting to see Chun-Li maintaining a high rank alongside Juri.

The Master Rate ranks provide a more accurate picture of the best online players in the world, as they focus on who is winning the most rather than who is playing the most. Capcom’s new system has shed light on the dominance of certain characters in Street Fighter 6.

Sources:

– Capcom

– YouTube