The Alienware AW2524HF: A High-Speed Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync

The Alienware AW2524HF is a high-performance gaming monitor that offers impressive speed and smoothness for gaming enthusiasts. Priced at $650, it provides an affordable alternative to its G-Sync counterpart, the AW2524H, which costs $830.

One of the key features of the AW2524HF is its compatibility with AMD’s FreeSync technology. Unlike G-Sync, FreeSync is platform-agnostic, working with both AMD and Nvidia graphics cards. This makes the monitor versatile, allowing gamers to enjoy tear-free visuals regardless of their graphics card preference.

The AW2524HF boasts a 24-inch, 1080p screen, making it suitable for esports players who prioritize speed and responsiveness. With a refresh rate of 500 frames per second and a 0.5ms response time, the monitor ensures smooth and fluid gameplay, minimizing motion blur.

In addition to its impressive performance, the AW2524HF offers other attractive features. It includes a color-accurate IPS panel that delivers vivid and accurate colors. The monitor also features DisplayPort 1.4 and double HDMI inputs, allowing for easy connectivity with other devices. Furthermore, it offers four USB 3.2 ports for convenient gadget charging.

Alienware has also included thoughtful design elements in the AW2524HF. It features a spring-loaded headset hanger and a hexagonal base specifically designed to accommodate an angled keyboard. For users who prefer a different setup, the monitor is VESA mount compatible.

The Alienware AW2524HF will be available for purchase on Dell’s website starting September 12. For a detailed review of its G-Sync counterpart, the AW2524H, you can refer to our previous article. If you are looking for more affordable gaming monitor options, be sure to check out our list of the best budget picks.

