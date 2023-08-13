Space For Sale: A New Property Management Sim

Space For Sale is a property management sim developed by Mirage Game Studios and published by THQ Nordic. Set on an unfriendly planet, the game allows one or two players to create budget rentals for aliens. With gameplay reminiscent of the classic game Constructor, Space For Sale offers a unique and somewhat nasty experience.

The building process starts with creating a safe space for construction by outlining a holo-dome. Players then need to fulfill their clients’ requirements, including proximity to captivating nature or something abnormal. Habitat pieces are assembled to create living spaces, which gives the game an Airfix-like quality. Power-generating structures, such as waterwheels, are used to connect the habitats. By completing their exoplanetary flophouse, players can set high rents and gain reputation as a landlord, attracting more clients.

Gathering building resources from the surrounding landscape is crucial, but it comes with challenges. The planet is plagued by Space Rot, an infestation reminiscent of the Zerg, which spawns tentacles and boss monsters. Players must periodically combat this infestation to protect their properties. Additionally, there are temples to explore, offering insights into the planet’s previous owners.

Unlike its counterpart, Outcast: A New Beginning, Space For Sale focuses on the business aspect rather than caretaking and preservation. The game allows players to pave over flora and prioritize wealth accumulation. This approach sets it apart and may make it a better game overall.

To learn more about Space For Sale, players can participate in the upcoming beta. In the meantime, they can explore other management games and share their experiences with titles like Constructor, which was known for its memorable opening cinematic.