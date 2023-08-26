The Behemoth Announces Release of Alien Hominid HD for Modern Platforms

The game developer, The Behemoth, recently announced that they will be releasing Alien Hominid HD for modern gaming platforms such as Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2023. This release will be alongside the previously announced reimagining, Alien Hominid Invasion. A bundle containing both games will also be made available.

Alien Hominid HD is an award-winning 2D side-scrolling game with hand-drawn graphics, fast-paced gameplay, and a healthy dose of humor. Players can expect an exciting gaming experience that harkens back to classic side-scrollers with improved visuals.

In Alien Hominid HD, players will navigate their surroundings by jumping, dodging attacks, grabbing agents, and even digging underground. Armed with a blaster, they can shoot at enemies or use grenades for explosive results. Close-up combat is also an option with a trusty knife.

The game offers both single-player and two-player local cooperative play. It features three classic difficulty options: Easy, Normal, and INSANE. Depending on the chosen difficulty, players will have different numbers of lives, continues, and shields from weapon pickups.

In addition to the main game, Alien Hominid HD includes the original mini-games, such as PDA Games, Super Soviet Missile Mastar, All You Can Eat, Neutron Ball, Pinata Fiesta, and Challenge Mode. The game also features Steam achievements and offers weekly and monthly leaderboards for all difficulty settings.

Fans of The Behemoth and the Alien Hominid series can look forward to the release of Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion in 2023. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the release date. In the meantime, check out the announcement trailer and screenshots for a glimpse of what’s to come.

