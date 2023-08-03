Alibaba Challenges Meta Platform with Open-Source AI Models

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group has entered the race against Meta Platform by unveiling two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models. The models, known as Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are large language models with 7 billion parameters.

Alibaba’s cloud computing unit, based in Hangzhou, has released these models to encourage the development and innovation of AI technology. By open-sourcing the models, the company aims to enable other developers and researchers to utilize and enhance them for various applications.

This move by Alibaba comes as a response to Meta’s recent unveiling of their open-sourced model known as Llama 2. Both companies are recognized for their acknowledgment of AI’s potential, and the release of these open-source models is seen as a competitive move in the AI industry.

Open-sourcing AI models allows for collaboration and advancements in the field. Although detailed information about the functionalities of Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat has not been provided, Alibaba’s announcement demonstrates their commitment to leading the way in AI development and keeping up with competitors like Meta.

The release of these open-source AI models by Alibaba signifies the company’s dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the AI community. It showcases their determination to remain a prominent player in the ever-evolving tech landscape.