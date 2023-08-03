CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Alibaba Challenges Meta Platform with Open-Source AI Models

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Alibaba Challenges Meta Platform with Open-Source AI Models

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group has entered the race against Meta Platform by unveiling two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models. The models, known as Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are large language models with 7 billion parameters.

Alibaba’s cloud computing unit, based in Hangzhou, has released these models to encourage the development and innovation of AI technology. By open-sourcing the models, the company aims to enable other developers and researchers to utilize and enhance them for various applications.

This move by Alibaba comes as a response to Meta’s recent unveiling of their open-sourced model known as Llama 2. Both companies are recognized for their acknowledgment of AI’s potential, and the release of these open-source models is seen as a competitive move in the AI industry.

Open-sourcing AI models allows for collaboration and advancements in the field. Although detailed information about the functionalities of Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat has not been provided, Alibaba’s announcement demonstrates their commitment to leading the way in AI development and keeping up with competitors like Meta.

The release of these open-source AI models by Alibaba signifies the company’s dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the AI community. It showcases their determination to remain a prominent player in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Tinder’s Parent Company Explores AI Tool for Photo Selection on Dating Profiles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

South Africa Awaits the Arrival of Starlink Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Biochemical Discoveries and Innovations

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Tinder’s Parent Company Explores AI Tool for Photo Selection on Dating Profiles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The Economic Case for Generative AI and Foundation Models

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The London Stock Exchange Group Collaborates with Microsoft and Banks on Generative AI Models

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

South Africa Awaits the Arrival of Starlink Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments