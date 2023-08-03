Alibaba Releases Open-Sourced AI Models to Compete with Meta Platform

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group’s cloud computing unit has taken a significant step in challenging Meta Platform by releasing two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models. The models, known as Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are both large language models with a total of 7 billion parameters.

This move by Alibaba’s cloud computing unit in Hangzhou comes shortly after Meta’s introduction of its own open-sourced model called Llama 2. The number of parameters in a language model is often an indicator of its strength.

By making these AI models available to the public, Alibaba aims to foster collaboration and innovation within the AI community. The company’s intention is to leverage the power of these models to enhance its cloud computing capabilities and explore new AI solutions. This strategic decision could lead to further advancements in the field of AI, benefiting both Alibaba and the broader tech industry.

The release of Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat is an important milestone for Alibaba’s cloud computing unit as it seeks to establish itself as a major player in the AI landscape, challenging established competitors like Meta Platform. This demonstrates Alibaba’s commitment to competing in the field of artificial intelligence by providing powerful tools that can facilitate progress and spur innovation.

