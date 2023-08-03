Alibaba Open-Sources Its Large Language Model to Expand AI Usage

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has made an announcement regarding the open-sourcing of its large language model (LLM) called Tongyi Qianwen. The aim of this move is to boost the utilization of Alibaba’s AI product and establish the company as a leader in technology. Tongyi Qianwen was introduced in April and enables AI content generation in both English and Chinese languages.

The LLM comes in different sizes, with one variant having seven billion parameters or more, indicating its power. Alibaba intends to open-source the seven-billion-parameter model, known as Qwen-7B, along with a conversational app-specific version named Qwen-7B-Chat. Consequently, researchers, academics, and companies from around the world will be able to make use of the model to develop their own generative AI applications without the need for extensive training.

While Alibaba may not generate licensing fees by sharing its technology, the distribution of the model is projected to attract more users to its AI product. This strategic move aligns with Alibaba’s emphasis on its cloud computing division and its investments in AI. The company aims to position cloud computing as a critical area for profitability and future growth.

Although Alibaba has not yet revealed any partnerships for its LLM, Meta, a prominent U.S. tech giant, has already begun collaborating with other tech firms to encourage the adoption of its own large language model, Llama. If Alibaba’s LLM proves successful in the market, it could potentially become an appealing offering for cloud providers to provide customers, thereby offering a competitive advantage in the cloud computing sector.

Furthermore, Alibaba has already utilized Tongyi Qianwen to develop its own AI applications. Just last month, the company launched Tongyi Wanxiang, an AI service that generates images based on user prompts.