Alibaba Cloud Releases Open-Source AI Models to Challenge Meta Platform

Alibaba Group’s cloud computing unit, based in Hangzhou, China, has taken a significant step by releasing two open-sourced artificial intelligence (AI) models. These models, called Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat, are large language models (LLM) with 7 billion parameters. This move marks the first time a major Chinese tech company has open-sourced its LLM.

The motivation behind this release is to challenge Meta Platform, which had previously released an open-sourced model named Llama 2 that garnered significant attention. By offering open-sourced models, companies like Alibaba aim to disrupt the prevailing market dominance of OpenAI and Google, whose AI models charge high fees.

In addition to this recent development, earlier this year, Alibaba Cloud introduced its own LLM called Tongyi Qianwen, with various versions having different parameters. The recently released Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat models are smaller versions of Tongyi Qianwen, specifically designed to assist small and medium businesses in incorporating AI technology.

Alibaba Cloud has announced that the code, model weights, and documentation for both the Qwen-7B and Qwen-7B-Chat models will be freely accessible to academics, researchers, and commercial institutions globally. However, companies with over 100 million monthly active users will need to obtain a license from Alibaba to utilize these models. Similarly, Meta’s Llama 2 also requires a license for users with more than 700 million users.

Although Alibaba did not disclose the number of parameters in its largest model, Meta’s Llama 2 boasts 70 billion parameters. China has been investing efforts to catch up with the United States in the AI field, encouraging domestic companies to develop their own AI models capable of competing with those created by US firms. Apart from Alibaba, tech giants like Tencent Holdings and Huawei have also been making significant progress in developing their own AI models.