First Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Discovered by HelioLinc3D Algorithm

An algorithm called HelioLinc3D has successfully identified its first “potentially hazardous” asteroid, named 2022 SF289. This algorithm was specifically designed for the upcoming 10-year survey of the night sky by the Vera C. Rubin Observatory. During a test drive of the algorithm with the ATLAS survey in Hawaii, the 600-foot-long asteroid was discovered. This breakthrough confirms that HelioLinc3D can effectively detect near-Earth asteroids with fewer and more dispersed observations than current methods.

The solar system is filled with millions of rocky bodies, including small asteroids and dwarf planets. Some of these objects, known as near-Earth objects (NEOs), have orbits that bring them close to our planet. Special attention is given to a category known as “potentially hazardous asteroids” (PHAs) to ensure they do not pose a collision threat. Telescope systems like the ATLAS survey are used to search for PHAs, having already discovered approximately 2,350 to date. However, it is believed that there are many more waiting to be found.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, set to begin its search for PHAs in early 2025, will significantly increase the rate of asteroid discoveries. Equipped with advanced telescopes and cameras, the observatory will be able to rapidly scan the sky and revisit certain areas twice a night. This new approach requires a fresh type of discovery algorithm, and that’s where HelioLinc3D comes in.

Developed by the University of Washington’s DiRAC Institute, HelioLinc3D was tested on existing data to determine its ability to spot a new asteroid. The successful identification of 2022 SF289 showcases the algorithm’s effectiveness for the upcoming survey. By discovering this “potentially hazardous” asteroid, we enhance our understanding and monitoring of space rocks in close proximity to Earth.