The Timeless Appeal of Graphing Calculators and Games

Computers, internet, and digital cameras have come a long way since I was a child, but one device that hasn’t changed much is the graphing calculator. Texas Instruments’ TI calculators have been around for decades and while they may look different now, they still have the same functionality. One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is the ability to play games on these calculators.

Back when I was a child, the popular game on graphing calculators was Snake. I remember spending countless hours maneuvering that pixelated snake on the grayscale screen. It was a welcome distraction from math, which I always found challenging.

When I recently bought my eighth-grader her first graphing calculator, I immediately set out to find games for it. Surprisingly, it was much easier than anticipated. A quick search led us to instructions on how to install games through the mini-USB port.

Within minutes, we had games like Oregon Trail up and running. The nostalgia hit hard as my daughter experienced the harsh realities of dysentery in the game. It was a rewarding experience to share this piece of my childhood with her.

Interestingly, Texas Instruments had closed the loophole that allowed games to be loaded on their calculators but it was still possible to bypass it with an official TI app. This process was much simpler than hacking an Android phone or jailbreaking an iPhone.

Using a graphing calculator with its low-resolution screen and physical buttons was a different experience for my daughter, who is used to touchscreens and smartphones. It felt like a throwback to a bygone era.

Among the games we tried, Spaze Invaders emerged as the early favorite. The classic game of Space Invaders, with a slight name change to avoid legal issues, brought joy to both of us. But of course, we also used the calculator for its intended purpose: algebraic expressions, variables, and graphs.

Graphing calculators may not have all the bells and whistles of modern devices, but their timeless appeal and the ability to play games on them continue to captivate both young and old.