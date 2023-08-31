Investigating Algal Relatives of Land Plants Provides Insights into Evolutionary Mechanisms

A recent study conducted by researchers from the University of Göttingen has shed light on the molecular networks operating in one of the closest algal relatives of land plants, Mesotaenium endlicherianum. The researchers utilized a strain of Mesotaenium endlicherianum that has been stored in the Algal Culture Collection at Göttingen University for over 25 years.

The team subjected the alga to various light intensities and temperatures, examining its limits of resilience. Interestingly, the researchers observed the interplay between temperature and light tolerance, which was revealed through in-depth physiological analysis.

In addition to the morphological and physiological investigation, the researchers also analyzed 10 billion RNA snippets to understand how the alga responds at a genetic level. Using network analysis, the study identified “hub genes” that coordinate gene expression in response to environmental signals. These shared genetic mechanisms were found to be common to both land plants and their algal relatives, providing valuable insights into gene expression regulation.

The researchers discovered entire toolboxes of genetic mechanisms that were previously unknown to operate in these algae. These genetic toolboxes were found to be shared across over 600 million years of plant and algal evolution. The study allows scientists to identify which genes collaborate in various plants and algae, uncovering long-term evolutionary patterns.

This research contributes to our understanding of the evolutionary mechanisms that led plants to terrestrialize. It reveals the shared genetic notes that have remained consistent across a wide range of plant species, reminiscent of timeless melodies that resonate across different genres of music.

Source: University of Göttingen