Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Revives the Past with a Limited Production Run

Alfa Romeo is paying homage to its iconic past with the limited production run of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. This halo car, named after the mid-engine sports car of the late 1960s, will be produced in a total of 33 examples. The production will be handled by coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.

The 33 Stradale showcases the sleek and low-slung design that made its predecessor legendary. It features butterfly doors, flowing lines, and an airy glass canopy. The interior is reminiscent of the art deco style, with physical switchgear and a cockpit inspired by a jet airplane.

Under the hood, the 33 Stradale shares mechanical hardware with the Maserati parts bin. It is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine that produces over 620 horsepower and is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automated transmission. Additionally, an electric powertrain option will be available, boasting over 750 horsepower and an estimated driving range of around 240 miles on a full charge.

Production is set to begin in June 2024, and customers will have the option to choose between the gas-powered or electric version. Although the majority of buyers are reportedly leaning towards the gas option, the 33 Stradale serves as a showcase of Alfa Romeo’s future design direction and performance approach for their mass-produced models.

Overall, the limited production run of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale pays tribute to the brand’s illustrious racing heritage while embracing the future of electric powertrains. It is a combination of timeless design and modern technology, making it an incredibly desirable and exclusive car for lucky customers around the world.

