JBL Smart Speakers Offer Simultaneous Voice Assistants for the First Time

JBL has introduced three new smart speakers, the JBL Authentics 200, Authentics 500, and Authentics 300, which will be the first to offer simultaneous voice assistants. These speakers will house both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing users to invoke either assistant at any time. This means that you can ask Alexa to play music and then have your roommate ask Google to stop it. The speakers were announced at the IFA tech show in Berlin and will be available for purchase starting September 15th in Europe and September 17th in North America.

Google and Amazon have traditionally not worked well together, with their respective voice assistants lacking compatibility. However, this collaboration between JBL, Google, and Amazon suggests a potential thawing of their relationship. While the assistants are not linked to each other, JBL’s Multi-Agent Experience (MAX) Toolkit enables them to control each other’s timers and music.

The JBL Authentics speakers are high-end audio devices featuring Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity. They have a retro design with black synthetic leather wrapped over an aluminum frame, and all three models are compatible with music streaming using AirPlay, Alexa multiroom music, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast built-in. The portable Authentics 300 also has a built-in eight-hour battery.

Although this is not the first time that third-party speakers have offered a choice of voice assistants, the JBL Authentics speakers stand out by allowing users to switch between Alexa and Google Assistant without diving into settings menus. JBL’s new speakers give users the flexibility to choose the assistant that suits their preferences and take advantage of the unique features offered by each assistant. The JBL Authentics speakers provide a seamless and convenient multi-assistant experience for households with different voice assistant preferences.

