Upcoming Albion Online Update: Wild Blood

Albion Online’s next major content update, Wild Blood, is set to go live in October. This update brings several exciting features, including Shapeshifter Weapons, Tracking, and the introduction of Awakened and Legendary weapons.

The teaser for the Wild Blood update offers a glimpse into what players can expect. One of the new features showcased is Tracking, which aims to encourage more exploration in the open world. Players will be able to use tracking kits to locate and track specific targets. The teaser also reveals that werewolves will be one of the shapeshifter forms available to players.

Shapeshifter Weapons, on the other hand, will greatly enhance build flexibility. Players will be able to acquire different weapons that allow them to transform into different “shapes.” Each shape will have its own unique health, armor stats, skills, strengths, and weaknesses. This feature opens up new possibilities for gameplay and strategic choices.

With the announcement of the Wild Blood update, players now have time to consider how they want to utilize these new features. Whether it’s exploring the open world as a shapeshifter or experimenting with different playstyles using the Shapeshifter Weapons, there will be plenty to explore in this upcoming update.

Sandbox Interactive, the developer of Albion Online, plans to release a series of dev talk videos in the coming weeks to provide further details and insights into the Wild Blood update. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting update!

