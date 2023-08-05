The Light-Bending Effects of Gravity Captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

The light-bending effects of gravity, predicted by Albert Einstein over a century ago, have been observed in images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This groundbreaking discovery aligns with Einstein’s theories on gravity, time, and relativity.

Werner Salinger, a Holocaust survivor with a personal connection to Einstein, recently met with JWST scientists to review these high-resolution images. Salinger’s family had fled Nazi Germany in 1939 and settled in Princeton, New Jersey, where Salinger’s grandmother was friends with Frau Helen Dukas, Einstein’s secretary at Princeton University.

This personal connection allowed Salinger to maintain a special link with Einstein and his research. During World War II, Einstein, who had also survived Nazi Germany, became an advocate for social justice. However, to Salinger, Einstein was not only a figurehead but also a mentor and friend. They would often take garden walks together, and Einstein would occasionally play the violin.

The JWST, launched by NASA in 2021, aims to explore the early universe and advance our understanding of physics during that time. Coincidentally, Salinger connected with JWST scientists studying distant galaxy clusters that display gravitational lensing, a phenomenon directly associated with Einstein’s theory of general relativity.

During a meeting organized by ASU professor Rogier Windhorst, an interdisciplinary scientist involved with the JWST, Salinger and other scientists reviewed and discussed the telescope’s footage. The images included gravitationally warped galaxies like “El Gordo” and “El Anzuelo.” The horseshoe shape of “El Anzuelo,” observed from a distance of 10.6 billion light-years, is a result of gravitational lensing.

Windhorst described these images to Salinger as a glimpse into what Einstein had envisioned during their meetings in the 1940s. It was a privilege for the team to share these images with Salinger, as Einstein himself believed they could never be observed by humanity.

The impact of Einstein’s theories on space research remains significant, nearly 70 years after his death. The groundbreaking observations made by the JWST highlight the lasting influence of Einstein’s work and his contributions to our understanding of the universe.