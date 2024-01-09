Alan Wake Joins the Terrifying World of Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight, the popular survival horror multiplayer game, has announced an exciting collaboration with the Alan Wake universe. Alan Wake, the renowned author from his own games, will be making his appearance as a playable Survivor in Dead by Daylight. The announcement was made by Behaviour Interactive, the developer of the game.

While fans eagerly await Alan Wake’s arrival on January 30, a time-limited public test is already underway on Steam. The developers have also provided a canon explanation for Alan Wake’s presence in Dead by Daylight, adding to the intrigue. It is yet to be confirmed whether this collaboration is officially part of the Alan Wake universe or simply a fun nod to its distinctive style.

According to the announcement, Alan Wake is depicted as a prisoner fighting to escape, but his attempts to write his way to freedom have led him into the clutches of The Entity, trading one Dark Place for another. Players will embark on a thrilling journey as they assist Alan Wake in his quest for liberation. The update even includes an excerpt from an in-world lost manuscript, revealing Alan’s desperate struggle to find light in the darkness.

In addition to Alan Wake, the update also introduces a limited-time modifier called Lights Out, which adds an extra layer of challenge and suspense to the gameplay. Players will have to adapt to the removal of familiar key tools, enhancing the game’s immersive horror experience.

Dead by Daylight is known for its crossovers with iconic horror figures such as Chucky, Alien, and Pyramid Head. In the past, the game has also collaborated with popular franchises like Stranger Things, The Ring, Saw, and even Nicolas Cage. This latest collaboration with Alan Wake adds another thrilling dimension to the ever-expanding Dead by Daylight universe.

FAQ:

Q: Is Alan Wake officially part of the Dead by Daylight universe?

A: While the collaboration hints at a connection to the Alan Wake universe, it is unclear whether it is officially canon.

Q: Will players get to experience the usual gameplay in Dead by Daylight?

A: Yes, players will have the opportunity to play as Alan Wake and help him escape while facing the challenges of the game’s survival horror gameplay.

Q: Are there any other updates in the collaboration?

A: Yes, along with Alan Wake’s arrival, a limited-time modifier called Lights Out will introduce a new gameplay experience by removing key tools that players are familiar with.

[Source: IGN]