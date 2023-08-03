Fears Expressed Over AI-Generated or Enhanced Images in Politics

Experts have expressed concern about the use of AI-generated or enhanced images in politics after a Labour MP apologized for sharing a manipulated image of Rishi Sunak, the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, pouring a beer. The image had been edited to show Sunak pouring a subpar beer while a woman looked on mockingly.

The incident drew criticism from members of the Conservative Party, including Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, who called the image “unacceptable.” This controversy highlights the potential problems that may arise during the upcoming election campaign, as manipulating images using AI tools has become easier and faster.

Experts have emphasized the need for measures to address this threat to democratic processes. Wendy Hall, a professor of computer science, noted that AI technologies should be a priority on the risk register, particularly with major elections planned in the UK and US next year. Shweta Singh, an associate professor of information systems and management, stressed the importance of establishing ethical principles to ensure the reliability of news and fair elections.

Furthermore, experts suggested that politicians should disclose when they use manipulated images and emphasized the need for regulation in the use of AI in politics. Efforts have already been made by US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, who is proposing a bill that would require political advertisements featuring AI-generated content to disclose this.

Concerns about AI regulation have sparked discussions among decision-makers. The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is currently conducting a consultation on the AI white paper, emphasizing general principles for technology development. Additionally, major AI companies have recognized the need for safeguards and have agreed to use watermarks for AI-generated visual and audio content.

The urgency to address AI-generated disinformation is growing. Microsoft President Brad Smith has warned that governments must take action early next year to protect the 2024 elections.