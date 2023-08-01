CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Upcoming Summit to Explore the Role of AI in Healthcare

Aug 1, 2023
Upcoming Summit to Explore the Role of AI in Healthcare

The Greater Sioux Falls Young Professional Network Crossroad Summit is approaching, bringing with it a day of inspiration and learning for professionals from various industries. This annual event aims to provide attendees with valuable insights and knowledge on a wide range of topics. One of the key areas of discussion at this year’s summit will be the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare.

Sanford Health, a leading healthcare organization, will be delivering a crucial presentation on the importance of embracing new AI technology. Specialists from Sanford will shed light on how AI is revolutionizing the healthcare industry and its impact on both personal and professional lives. Doug Nowak, Vice President of Data Analytics at Sanford, emphasizes the rapidly transforming nature of AI and its permanence in healthcare. He stresses the need to embrace AI and shift the focus towards preventive healthcare rather than simply treating illnesses after they have already occurred.

The Crossroad Summit is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 17th, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Professionals from various backgrounds are encouraged to register for the event, which promises to be highly informative and engaging.

