The Impact of AI on the Job Market in the United States

Since the release of the AI-driven chatbot ChatGPT in November 2022, public interest in artificial intelligence (AI) in the United States has surged. Web searches for “AI” on Google have increased five-fold from mid-November to late April, indicating a growing curiosity or concern about this rapidly advancing technology.

A survey revealed that only 35% of Americans believe that the benefits of AI will outweigh any drawbacks. While there are debates about whether AI poses an existential threat to humanity, there is a consensus that it poses a threat to American workers’ livelihoods. In May 2023 alone, AI led to the loss of nearly 4,000 jobs, according to a consulting firm.

However, technological innovations throughout history have shown that they also create new employment opportunities. Across all 50 states, there are already hundreds, if not thousands, of job postings seeking applicants with AI-related skills. Stanford University’s Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2023 was used to determine the states where AI is creating the most jobs.

In total, there were over 785,000 job postings in 2022 that required some level of AI experience across all states, accounting for 0.7% to 2.7% of all online job postings. The three industries with the highest demand for AI-skilled workers are information, professional, scientific, and technical services, and finance and insurance. States like California, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Washington, which have a high concentration of employment in these industries, also have the highest share of AI job postings.

It is clear that AI is shaping the job market in the United States, with the potential to both disrupt existing jobs and create new opportunities.