Implications of Artificial Intelligence on Documentary Filmmaking

Documentarians in Hollywood are currently grappling with the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on the ethics and practices of nonfiction filmmaking. AI has been utilized in various ways such as transcribing interviews and creating visual placeholders, but recent advancements that enable the generation of synthesized audio and fake photographs have raised concerns regarding transparency.

In 2021, Morgan Neville, a filmmaker, faced criticism for utilizing AI to fabricate quotes using Anthony Bourdain’s voice in his documentary “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” This incident raised significant questions regarding the integrity of documentary filmmaking and the potential for manipulative practices.

Aside from deepfakes, AI technology allows for the manipulation and editing of clips and dialogue, making it easier to present information out of context. This gives rise to concerns about the accuracy of documentaries and the potential for misleading storytelling.

On the other hand, some filmmakers view AI as a valuable tool for enhancing creativity. Andrew Rossi, a filmmaker, incorporated AI into his docuseries “The Andy Warhol Diaries” to recreate Warhol’s voice with the approval and transparency of Warhol’s estate.

Transparency is considered crucial when utilizing AI in documentary filmmaking. Filmmaker Gary Hustwit used generative AI to create a 168-hour-long documentary video installation titled “Nothing Can Ever Be the Same.” The film, set to premiere in October, is designed to be continuously unique, and parameters were established to ensure transparency and creative exploration.

Despite concerns about job replacement, many individuals within the documentary industry believe that AI can be a valuable tool to enhance filmmaking processes and productivity. AI can handle routine tasks, allowing filmmakers to devote more time to the creative aspects of editing.

Nevertheless, the ethical use of AI remains a contentious issue as the transparency and integrity of documentaries are crucial for maintaining audience trust. Filmmakers must be deliberate and transparent about their use of AI, ensuring that it contributes to storytelling without compromising the truth.