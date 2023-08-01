The Impact of AI in the Entertainment Industry

Actress Charisma Carpenter recently voiced her concerns about the infiltration of AI in the entertainment industry, particularly in the role of casting directors. Carpenter received an invitation to join the 100 Actors Program organized by Swiss company Largo.ai, which utilizes AI for casting opportunities. However, she emphasized the importance of casting directors, stating that they possess insights into an actor’s abilities and experiences that AI cannot replicate.

The use of AI in the entertainment industry has become a contentious topic, leading to strikes by writers and actors. In response to concerns raised, Largo.ai clarified that their platform aims to support traditional content creation workflows and aid decision-making processes for producers, distributors, and studios. They reiterated their commitment to supporting the strikes initiated by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). Largo.ai’s technology is not involved in deepfakes or imitating actors’ performances or voices.

Largo.ai emphasized that their intention is not to replace jobs in the industry but to provide a tool that simplifies the casting process for professionals. They aim to diversify casting opportunities beyond industry averages and discover lesser-known talents who may otherwise be overlooked.

Despite these assurances, some actors remain apprehensive about the implications of using AI for casting decisions. Actor Jordan Gavaris believes that casting directors’ belief in actors is crucial for their careers, something AI can never replicate. Similarly, actress Melanie Lynskey highlights the importance of casting directors who consider actors for roles that may not initially seem suitable but recognize their potential.

The impact of AI on the entertainment industry extends beyond casting directors. The Screen Actors Guild went on strike partly due to concerns over AI’s use, as studios sought perpetual rights over background artists’ likenesses without consent or compensation. This strike has disrupted the production of movies and TV shows, potentially leading to delays and rescheduling of release dates.

The use of AI in the entertainment industry continues to raise questions and challenges as the industry navigates the balance between technology and human expertise in various aspects of content creation and decision-making.