The Future of AI: Multimodality, Leaner Architecture, and Personalization

Anurag Sahay, Managing Director and Head of AI and Data Science at Nagarro, envisions three significant transformations in the future of AI. These transformations include multimodality, leaner architecture, and personalization.

Multimodal AI refers to AI’s ability to understand not just textual data, but also audio and visual data. Sahay believes that AI will learn more like humans, engaging with the world through multiple senses. This will enable richer and more human-like interactions with AI.

Leaner AI models focus on efficiency and size. Recent research suggests that AI can be streamlined, reducing energy consumption without compromising output. This not only saves costs but also aligns with global sustainability goals.

Personalized AI systems will move away from the traditional one-size-fits-all approach. Sahay emphasizes the importance of individual-centric AI, where AI tailors its responses to meet the unique needs and behaviors of each user. Inflection AI’s personal assistant, P-I (PI), is an example of this transformation.

As AI becomes more integrated into our lives and industries, job roles will undergo significant changes. Sahay highlights the emergence of the Large Language Model (LLM) engineer, who specializes in fine-tuning AI based on prompt design. However, he also notes that as AI advances, the need for this role may diminish.

Ethical concerns surrounding AI achieving self-awareness are also discussed. Sahay warns about highly intelligent AI entities without emotions, stressing the need for careful consideration and control of AI’s self-awareness capacity to prevent unforeseen risks.

While the opportunities presented by AI are immense, Sahay’s insights remind us of the complexity of the impending AI revolution. From multimodal capabilities to leaner architectures and personalized systems, the future of AI is both fascinating and challenging. Navigating these uncharted territories requires thoughtful progression and a focus on human progress.