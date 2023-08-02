The Environmental Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is considered a transformative technology, but concerns about its environmental impact have emerged. The significant water and electricity requirements to power AI systems are contributing to a growing carbon footprint. A researcher at Hugging Face, Sasha Luccioni, has emphasized the importance of discussing the environmental consequences of AI.

To truly address the environmental issues with AI, the technology’s environmental footprint must be considered. Using AI to solve environmental problems while contributing to them is contradictory, similar to burning a forest and then using AI to track deforestation. The energy consumption of AI goes beyond electricity; generative AI tools like ChatGPT heavily rely on powerful GPUs, leading to a substantial environmental impact. The training of AI models like GPT-3 demands large amounts of water, posing a pressing concern in terms of energy consumption.

Estimates reveal that training GPT-3 consumed millions of liters of water through data center usage and emitted hundreds of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The process of creating data, such as bitcoin mining, also contributes to this environmental toll. If there isn’t a fundamental reconsideration, the energy consumption of AI tools is predicted to surpass that of the entire human workforce by 2025. Additionally, by 2030, machine learning training and data storage could account for 3.5% of global electricity consumption.

Addressing the environmental impact of AI necessitates a reevaluation of its usage and development. It is essential to question the necessity and sustainability of AI infrastructure and implement regulations to mitigate its environmental consequences. By adopting more sustainable practices and considering more efficient methods of data processing, the environmental impact of AI can be minimized.