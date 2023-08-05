The Environmental Consequences of Artificial Intelligence

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has garnered significant attention worldwide, but its potential environmental consequences have largely been overlooked. Experts warn that the carbon footprint of AI could rival or surpass that of bitcoin mining. The current greenhouse gas emissions caused by bitcoin mining already exceed those of entire countries.

The IT industry currently accounts for approximately 2 percent of global CO2 emissions. However, if the AI industry continues to grow at its current pace, it is projected to consume 3.5 percent of global electricity by 2030. This places additional strain on our already fragile ecosystems, which are already dealing with unprecedented heatwaves.

Environmentalists emphasize the importance of considering the environmental impact of deploying AI technologies. Utilizing AI-powered deforestation tracking, for example, should not come at the cost of burning forests. Yet, companies like OpenAI are spending an estimated $700,000 per day on computing costs alone to provide chatbot services to millions of users worldwide.

The race for dominance in the AI market has intensified among tech giants, with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT leading the way. However, many companies are now developing their own AI capabilities internally instead of relying on ChatGPT. Similar to cryptocurrency mining, AI heavily relies on energy-hungry graphics processing units (GPUs) for data processing. The energy consumption and overall environmental impact of systems like ChatGPT are challenging to assess due to limited information from companies about their models and carbon emissions.

Further complicating matters is the difficulty of predicting the future trajectory and energy efficiency of AI. GPT-3, the predecessor of ChatGPT, consumed an estimated 1,287 megawatt hours of electricity and 10,000 computer chips to train on a database of over 500 billion words. This amounts to emissions of approximately 550 tonnes of carbon dioxide, comparable to 33 flights from Australia to the UK.

With the advent of GPT-4, which has 570 times more parameters than GPT-3, energy consumption is expected to increase further. For instance, the language model BLOOM consumed 433 megawatt hours of electricity during training on 1.6 terabytes of data.

Given the rapid growth of the AI industry, energy consumption is projected to escalate similarly to cryptocurrency mining. Bitcoin currently consumes 66 times more energy than it did in 2015, leading China and New York to ban cryptocurrency mining due to its massive carbon footprint.

As innovation and environmental preservation should go hand in hand, finding a balance is crucial. AI developers and stakeholders must prioritize energy efficiency and adopt sustainable practices to mitigate the environmental impact of this powerful technology.