Airbus to Help Build Replacement for International Space Station in Joint Venture with Voyager Space

Airbus, a supplier to the European Space Agency’s International Space Station (ISS) operations, is collaborating with US company Voyager Space to develop a replacement for the ISS. The joint venture aims to establish a new space station within the next five years.

Voyager Space’s subsidiary, Nanoracks, which operates equipment on the ISS, has received $160 million in funding from the US government for a similar project called Starlab. Airbus’s involvement will provide technical design support and expertise in building the new space station. This collaboration will ensure effective communication between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the local entity involved in the project.

Starlab, referred to as the “first science park in space,” is expected to have the capacity to accommodate four astronauts and be ready for human occupants by 2028. In addition to Airbus, Hilton has joined the project to design appealing interiors for the space station. The goal is to attract commercial users and scientific experiments to utilize the facilities provided by the space station.

The extent of Airbus’s contribution to Starlab has not been disclosed.