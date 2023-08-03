CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Airbus to Help Build Replacement for International Space Station in Joint Venture with Voyager Space

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Airbus to Help Build Replacement for International Space Station in Joint Venture with Voyager Space

Airbus, a supplier to the European Space Agency’s International Space Station (ISS) operations, is collaborating with US company Voyager Space to develop a replacement for the ISS. The joint venture aims to establish a new space station within the next five years.

Voyager Space’s subsidiary, Nanoracks, which operates equipment on the ISS, has received $160 million in funding from the US government for a similar project called Starlab. Airbus’s involvement will provide technical design support and expertise in building the new space station. This collaboration will ensure effective communication between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the local entity involved in the project.

Starlab, referred to as the “first science park in space,” is expected to have the capacity to accommodate four astronauts and be ready for human occupants by 2028. In addition to Airbus, Hilton has joined the project to design appealing interiors for the space station. The goal is to attract commercial users and scientific experiments to utilize the facilities provided by the space station.

The extent of Airbus’s contribution to Starlab has not been disclosed.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Tinder’s Parent Company Explores AI Tool for Photo Selection on Dating Profiles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

South Africa Awaits the Arrival of Starlink Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Exploring the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Biochemical Discoveries and Innovations

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Tinder’s Parent Company Explores AI Tool for Photo Selection on Dating Profiles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The Economic Case for Generative AI and Foundation Models

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

The London Stock Exchange Group Collaborates with Microsoft and Banks on Generative AI Models

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

South Africa Awaits the Arrival of Starlink Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments