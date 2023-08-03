Airbus and Voyager Space Announce Joint Venture to Develop Starlab Space Station

Airbus and US space exploration company Voyager Space have teamed up for a joint venture called Starlab. This initiative aims to introduce a commercial alternative to replace the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of the decade. The project originated in Germany where Airbus Defence and Space sites are located.

The main objective of the joint venture is to meet the existing demand from global space agencies while also creating new opportunities for commercial users. Voyager Space secured a $160 million contract from NASA in late 2021 to develop the Starlab project.

In addition to Voyager Space, NASA has awarded contracts to Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman for their own space station projects. Axiom Space, in collaboration with NASA and Thales Alenia Space, is also working on its own station.

As Airbus is now part of the Starlab project, it will enable Voyager Space to cater to the European Space Agency (ESA), accommodate European astronauts, and provide industrial benefits to Europe.

The anticipated launch for Starlab is scheduled for 2028. Once in orbit, the station will have a diameter of eight meters, almost double that of the current ISS. The primary focus of Starlab will be on research and activities conducted in microgravity, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.

Initially, the joint venture aims to primarily serve NASA and other space agencies, making research the core aspect of Starlab’s operations. There are currently no immediate plans to prioritize space tourism.

This collaborative effort between Airbus and Voyager Space represents a significant step forward in the development of commercial space stations, providing new possibilities for scientific advancements and boosting collaboration between space agencies around the world.