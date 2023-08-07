Airbus and STMicroelectronics Collaborate on Power Electronics Research

Airbus and STMicroelectronics have partnered to collaborate on research and development in the field of power electronics. The objective of this collaboration is to create lighter and more efficient power electronics, which are crucial components for the future of hybrid-powered aircraft and full-electric urban air vehicles.

Power electronics are essential for managing electrical power in various applications, with their efficiency and weight being particularly important for aircraft. By improving power electronics technology, Airbus and STMicroelectronics aim to enhance the development of next-generation aircraft with reduced fuel consumption and emissions.

Through this partnership, both companies will work together to advance power electronics research. They will utilize their respective expertise to develop innovative solutions that are not only lighter and more efficient but also reliable and safe for use in aerospace applications.

This collaboration aligns with the industry’s commitment to sustainable aviation and the creation of cleaner and more environmentally friendly aircraft. Electrification of aviation is considered a vital component in reducing the environmental impact of air travel.

By combining their knowledge and resources, Airbus and STMicroelectronics are positioned to make significant advancements in power electronics technology. This will pave the way for the development of more sustainable and efficient aircraft in the future.