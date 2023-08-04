CityLife

Warm Weather and Potential for Storms Ahead

Aug 4, 2023
The weather forecast shows warm temperatures and hazy skies, with a potential for storms. An air quality alert is currently in effect due to these conditions.

The temperature is expected to rise, leading to even warmer weather with persistent hazy skies. The forecast indicates that there will be hazy sunshine and generally calm conditions. However, there is a chance of rain arriving in the near future.

Despite the potential for storms, hazy sunshine is expected to persist in the coming days. People are advised to stay updated as there may be more chances for storms. Additional information about Tuesday night’s weather can be found by clicking the link provided.

