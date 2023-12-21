Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” Celebrates 35th Anniversary of Iconic Silhouette

The highly anticipated Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” is set to release in August 2024, marking the latest addition to the iconic “Thunder” series. This new edition pays homage to the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4, offering a fresh twist on the classic silhouette.

Featuring a sleek White and Black color scheme, the Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” boasts a Black nubuck upper that beautifully complements the tongue, wings, and part of the midsole. Unlike previous “Thunder” releases, this edition showcases a dominant White midsole, eyelets, Jumpman logo on the tongue, insoles, and heels, creating a striking contrast against the Black mesh base. The design is finalized with a Black rubber outsole that reveals a hidden White Jumpman logo underneath.

Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike can get their hands on the Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” at select Jordan Brand retailers in-store, online, and Nike.com. The release will be available in full family sizes, with the men’s version retailing at $215, grade school at $160, preschool at $100, and toddler at $85.

This commemorative release not only celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 4 but also offers a stylish tribute to the enduring legacy of the Jordan Brand. Whether you’re a dedicated Jordan enthusiast or a casual sneaker fan, the Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder” is a must-have addition to your collection.

Stay updated on all upcoming Air Jordan releases by visiting our Air Jordan Release Dates page. For the latest sneaker news, make sure to follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Air Jordan 4 “White Thunder”

– Color: Black/White-Black

– Style Code: FQ8138-001

– Release Date: August 2024

– Price: $215

(Image via Sneaker Files / zsneakerheadz)