Air Japan to Launch New All-Economy Boeing 787-8 Service

Aug 2, 2023
ANA Holdings’ low-cost airline brand, Air Japan, is preparing for the launch of its first all-economy Boeing 787-8 service on February 9, 2024. The initial route will connect Tokyo Narita with Bangkok, and tickets are now available for purchase. Air Japan plans to operate six weekly roundtrips on this route until March 30, 2024, pending approval from relevant authorities.

Passengers departing from Narita Airport’s Terminal 1 will enjoy convenient connections to flights operated by ANA Group airlines. Furthermore, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok will provide easy access to both connecting flights and the urban area of Bangkok.

Currently, Air Japan aims to expand its network to cover medium-haul markets in Asia, primarily using 324-seat Boeing 787 aircraft. The all-economy interiors of these aircraft were designed in partnership with Acumen.

Air Japan offers three fare classes: Simple, Standard, and Selected. Each class provides various benefits, including seat selection, checked luggage, and inflight meals. Passengers can also choose to purchase additional dining options and other amenities from Air Japan’s onboard menu.

To improve its service model, Air Japan plans to utilize Bluebox’s Blueview onboard retail platform on its 787-8s. This platform enables passengers to use their personal devices to order items from the food and beverage menu and retail catalog. Additionally, Air Japan will provide a wireless inflight entertainment (IFE) system offering a selection of Hollywood movies, children’s programs, animations, and Air Japan original videos.

Air Japan’s mission is to support the Japanese government’s goal of attracting 60 million foreign visitors to Japan by 2030. The airline strives to provide a thoughtful and innovative flying experience, aligning with its concept of “Fly Thoughtful.” The launch of this new service is expected to further enhance the overall passenger experience.

By Gabriel Botha

