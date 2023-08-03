The Air Force Research Laboratory Conducts Successful Flight of AI-Controlled Jet

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) recently achieved a significant milestone in its pursuit of a collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) program. On July 25th, the AFRL conducted a successful flight of an uncrewed jet controlled by AI algorithms, demonstrating the potential for unmanned combat air vehicles to support human pilots effectively.

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the AFRL is dedicated to developing unmanned combat air vehicles that can seamlessly collaborate with piloted jets. The use of AI technology to control the XQ-58A Valkyrie jet during the recent sortie marks a crucial step towards achieving this objective.

The flight, which took place over the Eglin Test and Training Complex in Florida, showcased the advanced capabilities of the AI/ML agents developed by AFRL’s Autonomous Air Combat Operations team. This accomplishment demonstrated that an AI-controlled aircraft can execute air-to-air and air-to-surface tactics with precision and effectiveness.

This achievement aligns with the Air Force’s vision for future combat aircraft, where piloted jets and unmanned vehicles work together harmoniously. The goal is to leverage AI technology to enhance air superiority and enable the suppression of enemy air defenses.

Recognizing the significance of AI in future warfighting, the AFRL emphasizes the integration of AI, autonomous operations, and human-machine teaming. They believe that these elements will play a critical role in decision-making and understanding operational landscapes. Collaboration between the government, academia, and industry partners is deemed essential to keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI technology and its applications in military operations.

This groundbreaking accomplishment represents a remarkable advancement in unmanned aerial systems’ capabilities. The successful use of AI-controlled aircraft opens doors for further innovation and application possibilities that can revolutionize military aviation.