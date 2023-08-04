Air Force Research Laboratory Demonstrates AI-Controlled Flight of Unmanned Jet

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has successfully conducted a three-hour flight showcasing the first-ever use of artificial intelligence (AI) agents to control an uncrewed jet aircraft, specifically the XQ-58A Valkyrie. This groundbreaking achievement took place on July 25, 2023, at the Eglin Test and Training Complex in Florida, as part of the SkyBorg Vanguard program.

The primary objective of this mission was to demonstrate the capability of AI/machine learning (ML) agents in solving tactically relevant challenges during airborne operations. The success of this sortie highlights the potential for developing AI/ML agents capable of executing various combat skills in modern air-to-air and air-to-surface scenarios. These capabilities can then be integrated into the combat cloud architecture (CCA) program.

The algorithms responsible for controlling the XQ-58A Valkyrie were developed by the Autonomous Air Combat Operations (AACO) team at AFRL. These algorithms underwent rigorous testing, including countless hours of high fidelity simulations, sorties using the X-62 VISTA, hardware-in-the-loop events with the XQ-58A, and ground test operations.

The AACO program employed a comprehensive approach to unmanned flight testing, utilizing high-performance computing, modeling and simulation, and hardware-in-the-loop testing to train AI agents in safely flying the XQ-58 unmanned aircraft. This approach has proven successful in meeting the program’s operational experimentation objectives.

The Department of Defense is committed to the responsible deployment of AI technology. To ensure its responsible use, collaboration is essential between developers, users of AI-enabled autonomy, and acquisition specialists. Integrating AI into future warfighting scenarios is crucial for gaining a rapid understanding of the operational picture and making informed decisions.

The AFRL emphasizes the importance of coordinated efforts among the government, academia, and industry partners to keep pace with the ever-evolving landscape of AI, autonomous operations, and human-machine teaming. These collaborative efforts are crucial for leveraging the potential of AI technology to enhance military capabilities while maintaining responsible and ethical use.