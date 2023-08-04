Stock Movements of Ilika PLC, Europa Metals Ltd, Thor Energy PLC, and Alien Metals Ltd

Ilika PLC has witnessed an 11% rise in its stock price, currently trading at 50.00p. The company, specializing in solid-state battery technology, has recently entered into a 10-year manufacturing license agreement with Cirtec Medical. This partnership will facilitate the production and commercialization of miniature Stereax solid-state batteries. Cirtec Medical is a full-service outsource partner based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Europa Metals Ltd has observed a 7.7% increase in its shares, now valued at 2.80p. The company focuses on lead, zinc, and silver development within Europe. It has recently announced significant mineralization findings at its Toral project in Spain. Additionally, Europa Metals Ltd mentioned that comprehensive environmental studies related to the project are nearing completion.

On the other hand, Thor Energy PLC’s stock has declined by 15% and is currently priced at 0.22p. As an explorer of uranium and vanadium, the company has proposed a share consolidation plan. This consolidation would involve exchanging one new share (GBP0.001) for every ten existing shares (GBP0.0001).

Similarly, Alien Metals Ltd has experienced a 14% decrease in its stock price, currently trading at 0.28p. The company, engaged in minerals exploration and development, has appointed Alwyn Vorster as its non-executive chair. Vorster brings extensive experience in bulk commodities, with a specialization in iron ore.

In summary, Ilika PLC and Europa Metals Ltd have observed positive movements in their stock prices due to recent developments and findings. Conversely, Thor Energy PLC and Alien Metals Ltd have reported declines.