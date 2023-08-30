AI21 Labs Expands Wordtune with All-in-One Platform for Generative AI

AI21 Labs has announced the launch of an upgraded version of its popular consumer tool, Wordtune. The enhanced platform now offers a range of features for generative AI reading, writing, and knowledge control assistance. Wordtune’s new tools include longform editing, work-related templates, proactive AI suggestions, live outlines, and knowledge-based control tools.

The demand for reliable generative AI technology is increasing as AI spending is set to reach $300 billion by 2026. Businesses, professional users, and consumers alike are seeking to automate time-consuming text-based processes to enhance efficiency and productivity. AI21 Labs’ upgraded Wordtune platform aims to provide a comprehensive solution to save users time and costs associated with multiple point solutions.

Wordtune was initially launched as a browser extension in 2020 and has attracted millions of users. It has been widely used by companies such as Monday.com, eBay, and UiPath to boost productivity. One of its key features is the ability to cite sources, which promotes trust and transparency in the generated content.

The latest version of Wordtune expands its capabilities to encompass larger works of text. Users can now take advantage of templates for professional content creation, easily generate AI answers to questions based on personal documents, and benefit from improved fact-based AI that checks multiple sources for accuracy.

Upcoming planned features for Wordtune include proactive AI suggestions, live outlines, and longform editing. The platform also offers new pricing plans to cater to both individuals and businesses.

Ori Goshen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AI21 Labs, explained that the Wordtune platform combines reading and writing capabilities into a single, seamless experience. He emphasized that Wordtune serves as a sidekick to users, enhancing productivity and efficiency rather than replacing them.

AI21 Labs is a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models. Through their developer platform, AI21 Studio, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services. Wordtune, their consumer product, is an AI-based writing assistant that understands context and meaning, allowing users to refine and generate text or read and summarize text quickly.

Sources: AI21 Labs