Scientists Develop AI System to Generate Music Based on Brain Activity

Scientists have created a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) system called Brain2Music that has the ability to generate music based on an individual’s brain activity. While previous research has successfully reconstructed sounds like human speech and animal noises, the task of recreating music from brain signals has posed a significant challenge.

In this study, the researchers utilized functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to collect brain scans from five participants as they listened to 15-second music clips from a variety of genres. By employing AI technology, the team trained a model to establish connections between the music’s features, such as genre, rhythm, and mood, and the participants’ brain signals. This information was then inputted into another AI model, known as MusicLM, which was able to generate musical clips that closely resembled the original song snippets.

It is important to note that the AI system was customized for each individual, taking into account their unique brain activity patterns as well as their personal musical preferences. The results of the research indicated that the AI was most successful in differentiating classical music, while achieving a 60% agreement in terms of mood between the reconstructed and original music. The reconstructed music generally also matched the original in terms of genre and instrumentation, despite some minor variations.

Beyond the creation of music, the objective of this study was to gain insight into how the human brain processes musical stimuli. The research also identified specific brain regions that become activated when individuals listen to music, including the primary auditory cortex responsible for sound interpretation, and the lateral prefrontal cortex involved in processing the meaning of songs.

Moving forward, the research team aims to delve deeper into how the brain processes music from different genres, and they also intend to explore the possibility of reconstructing music that individuals imagine within their own minds. This pioneering research opens up exciting possibilities in understanding the interplay between the human brain and the realm of music.