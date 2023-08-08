Predicting the Origin of Cancer with AI Algorithm

Scientists from MIT and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed an AI algorithm called OncoNPC that can predict the origin of a patient’s cancer, potentially revolutionizing treatment decisions.

Cancer of unknown primary (CUP) refers to cases where the origin of a malignant tumor cannot be determined using traditional diagnostic methods. This diagnosis severely limits treatment options for patients. Approximately 3-5% of cancer cases fall into this category.

To address this challenge, the researchers trained the AI model using medical records, tumor genetic sequencing data, and clinical information from over 36,000 patients with known primary tumors. The model was then tested on approximately 7,000 primary tumors that it had not encountered before.

The AI algorithm demonstrated an accuracy rate of around 80% in predicting the origins of cancers, with high-confidence predictions being 95% accurate. In the case of approximately 900 CUP tumors, the model provided high-confidence predictions for 40% of the cases.

This breakthrough has the potential to significantly benefit patients with deadly forms of cancer like pancreatic cancer, who are currently categorized as CUP. By accurately determining the origin of the cancer, doctors can provide more precise treatments, moving away from generalized chemotherapy that may be less effective.

Furthermore, this AI model can be especially valuable in smaller medical facilities that have higher rates of CUP cases and limited resources and staffing.

While the OncoNPC algorithm shows promise, caution is necessary to prevent hype. The field of medicine has a history of medical and scientific racism, so further validation and careful consideration are essential to ensure ethical and unbiased implementation of AI in healthcare.