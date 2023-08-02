GPT-3 AI Tool Can Reason Like College Students, UCLA Scientists Discover

Scientists at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) have found that GPT-3, an AI-powered tool, possesses the ability to reason as effectively as college undergraduate students. By presenting GPT-3 with reasoning problems commonly encountered in intelligence tests and standardized exams such as the SAT, the researchers observed impressive performance.

In the shape prediction test, GPT-3 achieved an 80 percent success rate in accurately solving problems, a score comparable to the average human achievement of just below 60 percent. Notably, the AI tool even surpassed human test-takers in solving SAT analogies, demonstrating its aptitude for applying analogical reasoning to unfamiliar issues.

UCLA psychology professor Hongjing Lu expressed surprise at GPT-3’s reasoning abilities, as its primary function is language learning. This prompts the researchers to question whether GPT-3 is genuinely engaging in human-like “thinking” or simply simulating human thought.

Contrary to human learning methods, GPT-3’s training involves absorbing vast amounts of data from the internet. Consequently, the researchers are eager to explore whether the AI’s reasoning process aligns with human cognitive abilities or represents an entirely unique form of artificial intelligence.

As AI technology advances, comprehending GPT-3’s cognitive capabilities will enhance our understanding of how AI and human reasoning can synergize effectively.