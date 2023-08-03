The Role of AI in Fertility Clinics: Ethical Considerations

AI technology has made significant advancements, making it possible for fertility clinics to select embryos for in vitro fertilization (IVF) based on specific criteria. This technology enables parents to create and test multiple embryos, allowing them to choose the one that aligns with their preferred traits, including sex, eye color, hair color, and skin color. Genetic testing also helps identify potential health issues in the child.

While this technology may be appealing to some, it raises ethical concerns regarding the creation of a child based on predetermined specifications. The fertility industry, which is largely unregulated and worth billions of dollars, runs the risk of engaging in unethical practices. The use of AI to further enhance the process of creating a baby prompts questions about the purpose of having a child and the ethical limits of reproductive technology.

Instances have been reported where genetic testing has failed, leading to unexpected outcomes such as the birth of a child of a different sex than desired. Conversely, successfully selecting an “ideal” child raises concerns about eugenics and the potential for parents to prioritize certain physical characteristics or traits over others.

AI technology, exemplified by platforms like Remini, goes beyond what is natural or real, allowing for the creation of virtual children from same-sex couples or even experimenting with sperm-free fertilization in mice. This raises the fundamental question of whether AI could be utilized to create children who resemble machines, designed solely to fulfill specific preferences rather than embracing the natural diversity of potential children.

While AI can assist parents in envisioning their future children, it is crucial to approach this technology thoughtfully and ethically. Children should not be treated as commodities or accessories but should be regarded as human beings deserving of unconditional love. It is of utmost importance to exercise responsible stewardship over AI technology to prevent the transformation of children into customizable products.