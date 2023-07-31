The Growing Influence of AI: NVIDIA and Alphabet in the Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly prevalent, revolutionizing various aspects of our daily lives. Machine learning technology, a key component of AI, now influences internet searches, marketing strategies, and even driving experiences. The rise of generative AI, such as real-language chatbots like ChatGPT, indicates that we are closer than ever to uncovering the full potential of AI.

As a new technology emerges, it brings with it countless opportunities, and AI is no exception. Tech companies around the world are deeply immersed in AI, developing semiconductor chips and software that interacts seamlessly with AI algorithms. Larger tech firms, armed with significant resources and expertise, establish a strong presence in the AI market. Notably, two companies that stand out in this landscape are NVIDIA and Alphabet.

NVIDIA, renowned for its semiconductor chips, particularly its graphics processing units (GPUs), possesses a strong reputation in the market. These GPUs are widely used in advanced graphics programs and prove to be well-suited for AI computing due to their exceptional processing capabilities. As a major supplier of AI-capable chips for OpenAI’s ChatGPT, NVIDIA has experienced remarkable growth.

In its most recent financial report, NVIDIA exceeded expectations by reporting total revenues of $7.19 billion for Q1 of fiscal year 2024. The company’s forward guidance also impressed investors, projecting $11 billion in sales for fiscal Q2. Analysts are optimistic about NVIDIA’s future, emphasizing its dominance in the AI field and robust cash flow generation. Chris Caso, a 5-star analyst from Wolfe Research, rates the stock as Outperform (Buy) with a price target of $570.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has an extensive presence in the AI landscape through its various subsidiaries. Google has long relied on AI-powered algorithms for internet searches and digital advertising. Alphabet’s other AI-related ventures include DeepMind for AI research, Wing for drone-based delivery, Waymo for autonomous vehicles, and YouTube for video search. With its vast experience in AI development, Alphabet is well-positioned for success across various AI niches.

Both NVIDIA and Alphabet have garnered positive attention from Wall Street analysts. NVIDIA maintains a Strong Buy consensus rating, with a projected 8% appreciation in the stock over the next 12 months. Similarly, Alphabet, thanks to its diverse AI-related businesses, is expected to continue its growth trajectory.