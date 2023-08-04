The Advancement of AI and Its Impact on Industries

State-sponsored actors have long been able to create convincing “deepfake” videos, but now AI is taking this technology to new heights. What was once accessible only to those with significant processing power and technical expertise is now becoming available to the masses, raising concerns about potential misuse.

However, there are also potential benefits to the availability of AI-generated videos. They can help educate people about the possibilities and dangers of deepfake technology, giving non-tech-savvy individuals a better understanding of how to spot fake videos. By exposing people to what is possible, it empowers them to discern between genuine and manipulated content.

In the world of startups, fundraising has been a hot topic. Founders often struggle with their traction slide in pitch decks, particularly in the early stages without a product or revenue. However, reframing the traction slide as a measure of risk reduction in the business can help create a compelling narrative, even without direct revenue.

There have been notable developments in the startup fundraising space. Reed Jobs, the son of Apple founder Steve Jobs, launched a $200 million venture fund for new cancer treatments. Rewind, backed by a16z, released an iPhone app to aid memory recall. Airalo secured $60 million to make global roaming easier with local SIM cards.

In other news, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) imposed a record $300 million fine on a robocaller for blocking billions of scam calls. Tesla faced a lawsuit over alleged range inflation of its vehicles. YouTube star MrBeast sued the ghost kitchen behind MrBeast Burger. A government contractor revealed a HIPAA breach that exposed the health records of nearly 2.5% of the US population.

Meanwhile, the Twitter-to-X rebrand faced significant backlash, with users expressing their dislike and leaving one-star reviews on the App Store. BBC is testing Mastodon as an alternative to Twitter and Instagram for public engagement.

The advancement of AI continues to open up new possibilities and challenges in various industries, from video manipulation to online engagement.