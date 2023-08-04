CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Advancement of AI and Its Impact on Industries

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
The Advancement of AI and Its Impact on Industries

State-sponsored actors have long been able to create convincing “deepfake” videos, but now AI is taking this technology to new heights. What was once accessible only to those with significant processing power and technical expertise is now becoming available to the masses, raising concerns about potential misuse.

However, there are also potential benefits to the availability of AI-generated videos. They can help educate people about the possibilities and dangers of deepfake technology, giving non-tech-savvy individuals a better understanding of how to spot fake videos. By exposing people to what is possible, it empowers them to discern between genuine and manipulated content.

In the world of startups, fundraising has been a hot topic. Founders often struggle with their traction slide in pitch decks, particularly in the early stages without a product or revenue. However, reframing the traction slide as a measure of risk reduction in the business can help create a compelling narrative, even without direct revenue.

There have been notable developments in the startup fundraising space. Reed Jobs, the son of Apple founder Steve Jobs, launched a $200 million venture fund for new cancer treatments. Rewind, backed by a16z, released an iPhone app to aid memory recall. Airalo secured $60 million to make global roaming easier with local SIM cards.

In other news, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) imposed a record $300 million fine on a robocaller for blocking billions of scam calls. Tesla faced a lawsuit over alleged range inflation of its vehicles. YouTube star MrBeast sued the ghost kitchen behind MrBeast Burger. A government contractor revealed a HIPAA breach that exposed the health records of nearly 2.5% of the US population.

Meanwhile, the Twitter-to-X rebrand faced significant backlash, with users expressing their dislike and leaving one-star reviews on the App Store. BBC is testing Mastodon as an alternative to Twitter and Instagram for public engagement.

The advancement of AI continues to open up new possibilities and challenges in various industries, from video manipulation to online engagement.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

The Impact of the US Smart Grid on Internet Accessibility and Efficiency

Aug 5, 2023
News

Exploring the Role of LAMEA Tunnel Field Effect Transistor in Telecommunications

Aug 5, 2023
News

Nicolas Neubert’s AI-Generated Concept Film Trailer Goes Viral

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Gunfire Games’ Remnant 2 Receives Major Patch, Console Release Coming Soon

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock: A Powerful Android Tablet with Great Battery Life and Ample Storage

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

OutSnapped Launches AI Photo Booth Technology to Revolutionize Experiential Marketing

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments