New AI Model Outperforms Humans in Identifying Odors

A groundbreaking study led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania’s Monell Chemical Senses Center, in collaboration with colleagues from Osmo, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can identify odors with impressive accuracy. The system, trained on the molecular structures of 5,000 odorants and human descriptions of various smells, has even successfully mapped 500,000 odor molecules that have never been synthesized before.

While machines have excelled in replicating human senses such as sight and taste, they have struggled to develop an accurate sense of smell. Our olfactory system, with its 400 olfactory receptors, far surpasses the number of receptors used for vision and taste. This has posed a challenge for researchers seeking to create a computer-powered sense of smell.

The AI system created by the research team combines a neural network model with a vast database of molecular structures and corresponding descriptions of odors. This resulted in the development of a Principal Odor Map (POM), which can accurately describe the smell of an odor molecule in human language.

Lead researcher Joel Mainland explains, “If a computer can discern the relationship between how molecules are shaped and how we ultimately perceive their odors, scientists could use that knowledge to advance the understanding of how our brains and noses work together.” This breakthrough in olfaction research could have profound implications for various applications, including the development of better mosquito repellents and deodorizing products.

Not only did the AI system perform marginally better than human panelists in identifying odors, but it also demonstrated surprising abilities in olfactory tasks it was not specifically trained for. Additionally, the system successfully mapped 500,000 odor molecules that have never been synthesized, a task that would have taken a human 70 years to complete.

Published in the journal Science, this study presents a data-driven map of human olfactory sensation, providing a valuable tool for researchers in chemistry, olfactory neuroscience, and psychophysics to investigate the nature of olfaction.

