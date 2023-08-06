AI-supported Mammography Screening: A Promising Alternative to Double Reading by Radiologists

Recent findings from Lund University reveal that AI-supported mammography screening could be a safe and effective alternative to traditional double reading by radiologists. With a global shortage of breast radiologists, the integration of AI in mammography screening has gained a lot of interest. However, uncertainties remain regarding its optimal implementation and clinical implications.

To address these concerns, the Mammography Screening with Artificial Intelligence (MASAI) trial was conducted. The trial involved 80,033 women who were divided into two groups. One group underwent AI-supported screening, while the other group underwent standard double reading without AI support.

The outcomes of the trial were remarkable. The integration of AI led to the detection of 20% more cancers compared to standard screening, without an increase in false positives. This is important as false positives can cause unnecessary distress and additional tests for women. Additionally, the introduction of AI reduced the screen-reading workload for radiologists by 44%. This saved approximately five months of a radiologist’s time in reading 40,000 screening examinations.

However, it is worth noting that this study was limited to a single site in Sweden. Further research is necessary to validate these findings in different settings, with different radiologists, and using different AI algorithms. As a result, the MASAI trial is currently enrolling 100,000 women to further investigate the types of cancers identified with and without AI assistance, specifically focusing on the interval-cancer rate.

The analysis of interval cancers in the upcoming research will provide more insight into the effectiveness of AI-driven screening in detecting clinically significant cancers. It will also help determine if AI has the potential to revolutionize mammography screening, making it more accurate and efficient while considering the risks of false positives and overdiagnosis.

In conclusion, AI-supported mammography screening holds promise as a viable alternative to traditional double reading by radiologists. It has the potential to improve cancer detection rates and reduce the workload for radiologists. However, further research is necessary to validate these findings and determine the long-term effectiveness and safety of AI in different healthcare settings.