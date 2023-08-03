AI Penny Stocks to Consider for Potential Gains

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been performing well in recent times, signaling concerns about overvaluation and a potential correction for large-cap companies like Nvidia. However, there are AI stocks trading under $1 that might be worth exploring.

These penny stocks usually operate in niche industries and may not generate as much revenue as larger companies like Microsoft. Nevertheless, consistent revenue and positive earnings can still lead to significant gains.

One noteworthy stock is Remark Holdings (MARK), a company that develops and deploys AI solutions for various applications, including facial recognition software, AI-powered retail analytics, and forensic investigations. Remark Holdings operates in sectors like retail, healthcare, and hospitality, which are expected to benefit greatly from AI advancements. While its revenue and earnings have seen a decline in recent years, it’s important to note that investing in penny stocks inherently involves some level of risk.

Meta Materials (MMAT) takes a different approach by creating and manufacturing advanced materials called meta materials. These materials play a crucial role in making everyday products more sustainable and smarter in the context of AI. Despite missing revenue projections in recent quarters and the possibility of delisting, including a notice from the SEC, MMAT stock remains worthy of consideration.

LZG International (LZGI) is another AI stock trading under $1, albeit listed on the OTCQB Ventures Market instead of major exchanges. LZGI is a pure-play AI company that offers an AI-driven software called FatBrain, which automates enterprise decision cycles without coding. The company is projected to double its revenue in 2024 and has the potential to become profitable. While owning this stock may require effort, the potential rewards could be significant.

Investing in AI stocks under $1 carries inherent risks, such as potential delisting or lack of analyst coverage. However, investors with knowledge of the AI industry and a willingness to take on some risk may find these stocks to be valuable opportunities.