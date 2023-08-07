CityLife

Senate Hearing Discusses AI Regulations and Security Concerns

Aug 7, 2023
A recent AI senate hearing concentrated on artificial general intelligence (AGI), focusing on regulations and security concerns. Experts like Dario Amodei, Yoshua Bengio, and Stuart Russell participated in the hearing, discussing potential AI regulations across different applications and addressing legal and national security concerns.

The hearing aimed to progress from general principles to specific legal recommendations to create enforceable laws. AGI and human-level intelligence emerged as significant topics. Bengio issued a warning that AGI could arrive within a few years and stressed the importance of technical and legal guidelines to prevent rogue AI models. Russell emphasized the need for quick action, noting the substantial investments in AGI startups. He proposed proof of safety before any public release and the establishment of a US regulatory agency to remove violators from the market. Bengio also suggested criminal penalties to deter AI-generated counterfeiting of human attributes.

Concerns were raised about the potential impact of AI on future elections. Amodei discussed Anthropic’s training methods to guide AI models and prevent misinformation, but acknowledged that principles might not always be followed. Efforts to improve technical capabilities for detecting AI-generated content have been made, but enforcing watermarking as a legal requirement remains challenging.

Following the hearing, several big tech companies formed the Frontier Model Forum to promote safe and responsible AI system development and facilitate information sharing between policymakers and the industry. OpenAI, in particular, has been actively involved in crafting safety regulations. They announced grants to democratize AI regulatory frameworks and develop their cybersecurity framework.

However, despite these discussions and initiatives, concrete action plans for regulations are yet to be determined. The necessity for regulation is acknowledged, but the path forward remains uncertain.

By Gabriel Botha

