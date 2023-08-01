The Environmental Impact of Artificial Intelligence

The rise of cryptocurrency has shed light on the significant environmental impact of technology. Bitcoin mining, for instance, consumes substantial electricity and contributes to the global chip shortage. However, another technology sector that has received less attention but employs similar high-performance computer chips is artificial intelligence (AI).

AI tools, like ChatGPT and Google Bard, rely on powerful GPUs to manage the billions of calculations needed for their operation. These GPUs consume considerable energy, yet their environmental impact is not well understood or accounted for. Experts emphasize the need to pay more attention to the environmental footprint of AI.

Quantifying the environmental impact of AI poses challenges due to limited transparency from companies regarding their energy consumption. Moreover, the intangible nature of AI makes it difficult to assess its environmental footprint. Unlike a car emitting exhaust fumes, the energy-intensive processes occurring in data centers to power AI tools are usually invisible to end-users.

Water usage is another concerning aspect of AI. For instance, training GPT-3, a prominent AI language model, consumed millions of liters of water depending on the location of the data centers used. Estimates suggest that the upcoming GPT-4 will require even more water and energy due to its increased complexity.

While efforts are being made to reduce the energy consumption of AI, striking a balance between performance and ecological impact remains challenging. Proposed workarounds often result in decreased AI performance. Without a significant shift in how AI systems are developed to account for their environmental impact, the energy consumption of AI tools is projected to surpass that of the entire human workforce by 2025. By 2030, machine learning training and data storage could account for 3.5% of global electricity consumption.

To address these concerns, raising awareness about the harmful environmental effects of AI is essential. Treating AI with the same level of scrutiny as cryptocurrency can help in this regard, allowing for greater appreciation of its capabilities while acknowledging its environmental consequences. Swift action is necessary to prevent the increasingly grave environmental implications of AI.