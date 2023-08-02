The Slow and Steady Adoption of AI Technologies

During the second quarter earnings season, tech leaders emphasized the need for patience regarding the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) services. Microsoft, having invested $10 billion in Open AI, cautioned investors that the expansion of their AI services will occur gradually, resulting in a drop in the company’s stock. On the other hand, Meta and Alphabet highlighted their AI investments, leading to stock increases.

Despite the excitement and potential of AI, analysts suggest that its adoption will be a slow and steady process rather than an overnight revolution. Uber, for instance, did not discuss AI during its earnings call until prompted. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi emphasized that large language models are not currently capable of solving complex problems. In contrast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that AI investments are boosting engagement and monetization on their platform. Alphabet also experienced growth in AI and mentioned it 66 times during its earnings call.

Snap, however, faced challenges as its stock tumbled after reporting two consecutive quarters of revenue declines. This indicated that the expected revenues from AI have not yet offset its spending.

Overall, while AI remains a prominent buzzword in the tech industry, its widespread adoption and impact may take longer than initially anticipated.