Implementing AI-Based Cybersecurity Tools for Financial Security

Implementing cybersecurity tools that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) can significantly impact the financial future of your business. According to the 2023 IBM Cost of a Data Breach report, organizations that use AI-based cybersecurity tools experience lower data breach costs compared to those that do not.

The report reveals that the extent to which organizations utilize AI and security automation correlates with the benefits they see. Those extensively utilizing these tools had an average data breach cost of $3.60 million, while organizations with limited use incurred costs of $4.04 million. On the other hand, organizations that did not use AI and security automation faced significantly higher costs at $5.36 million.

In the past, organizations paying ransom had experienced cost savings when dealing with breaches. However, the report indicates that these savings are decreasing. Organizations falling victim to a ransomware attack but not paying the ransom had an average cost of $5.17 million, while those choosing to pay faced an average cost of $5.06 million. This suggests the need for alternative approaches, such as AI and security automation, to reduce breach costs.

AI-based tools utilize advanced technology to analyze large amounts of data, including organizational activity, current threats, and signs of cybercriminal behavior. By leveraging this data, these tools can predict and detect potential cyberattacks in near real-time, notifying cybersecurity professionals. They are particularly effective at identifying behavior patterns associated with compromised credentials, such as suspicious ISP addresses or unusual activity at specific times.

Compared to traditional tools that inundate professionals with alerts for every abnormal activity, AI-based security tools filter out non-threatening events, thereby reducing false positive readings. This enables professionals to focus on genuine threats, saving time and resources in response efforts.

By implementing AI and security automation, organizations can effectively reduce data breach lifecycles and associated costs. This allows them to better protect sensitive information and enhance their financial well-being.