White Castle to Implement AI Voices in Over 100 Drive-Thru Locations by 2024

White Castle, a well-known fast-food chain, has announced plans to introduce AI-powered voices in more than 100 drive-thru locations by 2024. The company is partnering with speech recognition company SoundHound to enhance the ordering process and reduce miscommunication between customers and employees.

By incorporating AI technology, White Castle aims to streamline its drive-thru operations, with the goal of processing orders in just over a minute. Currently, drive-thru experiences often involve raising one’s voice and occasional misunderstandings, but the introduction of AI voices seeks to make the process smoother for customers. The drive-thru will visually appear the same as a traditional one with a human operator, but customers will be informed via a screen that they will soon interact with a voice assistant.

However, since voice-powered AI is still in the learning phase for adapting to diverse accents and speech nuances, there will be an option for customers to speak to a human employee if needed. This ensures that orders are accurately processed and fulfilled.

SoundHound and White Castle have previously collaborated on a proof-of-concept, which received mixed reactions from customers. While some expressed frustration, others appreciated the convenience of not having to engage with potentially disagreeable employees. Specific locations where AI-powered drive-thrus are operational have not been disclosed, but White Castle has confirmed that these systems are currently in place in certain parts of the Midwest region.

This move by White Castle aligns with a larger trend in the fast-food industry, as other competitors like Wendy’s and Google are also exploring the implementation of AI-powered drive-thrus. Testing this technology will not only assess its effectiveness in expediting the ordering process but also determine its ability to minimize disturbances caused by loud passengers.

The adoption of AI technology by drive-thru establishments is aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and overall efficiency, without leading to employee layoffs.