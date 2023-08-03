AI-Powered Chatbot Offering Personalized Astrological Readings

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made significant advancements in various industries, including the field of astrology. One such innovation is the development of Kundali GPT, an AI-powered Vedic Astrologer Chatbot website by Raj Sutariya, an NIT-Surat alumni.

Kundali GPT offers users personalized astrological readings and answers their questions based on their Kundli, providing valuable insights into their horoscopes and future. This AI-powered chatbot can identify negative influences in the user’s Kundali and offer suitable remedies. It also provides insights into potential health concerns and financial guidance based on planetary positions, utilizing advanced AI technology for precise answers.

The platform supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, and Bangla, making it accessible to a wide range of users. To utilize the chatbot, users need to visit the Kundli GPT AI website, select their preferred language, provide their name, birth date, and location, and submit their queries.

However, it’s important to note that the company emphasizes that this tool is experimental and intended for general information purposes only. Users should exercise caution and seek professional advice when it comes to important decisions based on astrological readings.

While Kundali GPT is gaining popularity, it is not the only platform harnessing the power of AI in the field of astrology. Companies such as YouTube, LinkedIn, and Apple are also exploring AI-powered assistance on their platforms. This showcases the continuous evolution and expanding influence of AI technology across various sectors, demonstrating its potential to enhance our lives in unexpected ways.