Employees Believe AI Platforms will Gradually Replace Manual Employees, According to Report

A recent report by HR solutions provider Genius Consultants reveals that a significant percentage of employees believe that AI platforms will gradually replace manual employees by streamlining processes in content creation, coding, and design, while enhancing overall productivity.

The report, based on an online survey conducted among 1,207 professionals working in diverse industries, found that 50% of respondents viewed AI platforms such as Chat GPT as a boon, highlighting the benefits these technologies bring. On the other hand, 25% expressed concerns about overdependence, biases, lack of human touch, and potential privacy and security risks.

Approximately 47% of employees interviewed currently utilize Chat GPT, indicating a significant adoption rate within organizations. This widespread usage reflects the recognition of the advantages offered by AI platforms for tasks such as content creation, coding, and image and sound development.

Moreover, the report found that 67% of respondents believe AI platforms will facilitate the elimination of repetitive and tedious work through process automation, leading to smoother workflow management. However, 18% of respondents expressed reservations regarding the effectiveness of AI platforms in reducing monotonous tasks.

When it comes to job prospects, 65% of respondents felt optimistic. They believe that the application of AI platforms in organizations would lead to the development of new job opportunities and increased productivity.

The report highlights the diverse perspectives surrounding AI platforms in the workplace, indicating that while many employees see the benefits these technologies bring, others have valid concerns about their implications. This reflects the ongoing discussions and debates surrounding the integration of AI in various industries.

In conclusion, the report sheds light on employees’ sentiments towards AI platforms, with a significant number recognizing their potential benefits while also expressing concerns. As AI technology continues to advance, it is essential for organizations to address these concerns and find a balance between automation and maintaining a human touch in the workplace.